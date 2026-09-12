DUBLIN: Donald Trump said Saturday he would “love to see” a united Ireland, wading into a politically sensitive subject as he embarked on a two-day Irish visit that blurs the lines between his presidency and personal business interests. After meeting Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, Trump said reunification of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland — split for over a century — would be “a fantastic thing”. “The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now,” he told reporters, adding though that “the UK will have something to say about it, obviously”. The island of Ireland has been split between the Irish republic in the south and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, since 1921. Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland that killed about 3,000 people, a referendum can be held if the UK government determines a majority there is likely to favor joining the Republic of Ireland. The people of the Republic of Ireland would also have to vote in favor for reunification to occur. The United States has previously adopted a position of neutrality on the issue. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham insisted last month that a unity referendum was “off the table”, drawing a sharp response from the pro-unity party Sinn Fein. “As unionists we are not interested in the destruction of our country by joining with the Irish Republic,” Gavin Robinson, leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, said on X in response to Trump’s comments. Divergences The US president touched down at Dublin airport in his Qatari-gifted plane shortly before 8:25am under a security operation dubbed one of the largest ever mounted in Ireland. At least 4,000 police and other personnel, including snipers, are mobilized for the visit, which will see Trump fly to his luxury resort in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast to watch the Irish Open golf tournament. He inspected a military guard of honor after being received by left-wing President Catherine Connolly, an outspoken critic of the US leader. He then met Martin, when the Iran war and US tariffs on EU pharmaceuticals and immigration were on the agenda. Ireland and the United States have long been close allies, partly because of their common ancestral ties. But the Irish government’s politics diverge sharply from those of the Trump administration on many issues, with Ireland being one of Europe’s most pro-Palestinian countries. Ireland is among several countries, including Spain, the UK and France, that have announced a trade ban targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. After a brief visit to the US embassy, Trump was due to fly to his Doonbeg resort — a remote, coastal site in County Clare that the Trump Organization purchased in 2014.