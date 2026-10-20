Trump wants Zelensky to negotiate a deal with Russia

Call is aimed at ending the war that started over four years ago

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to make a deal with Russia to end the war Moscow launched more than four years ago. “We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding: “He’s going to have to want to make a deal, because I don’t think his people are going to stand for it any longer.”