Russia, the US, and China possess the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Trump anticipates that China may catch up to the US in nuclear capabilities within the next five years

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday Washington is holding talks with ​Moscow and Beijing aimed at denuclearizing the countries with the biggest stockpiles of nuclear weapons. Russia has the most stored nuclear warheads followed by the United States and China, according to the ‌Stockholm International Peace ‌Research Institute. The ​US ‌outpaces ⁠Russia on ​its number ⁠of deployed warheads. During an interview with Newsmax, Trump said he expects China to “catch up” with the US within the next five years. “The whole thing ⁠is a shame, because I’d ‌love to denuclearize ‌if possible, but ​we’re actually talking ‌to Russia about that, and ‌we’re talking to China about that denuclearization,” Trump told the outlet. Newsmax reported that Trump had spoken with Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping about denuclearization. Trump’s comments come months after the ⁠Strategic ⁠Arms Reduction Treaty expired earlier this year. The New START treaty signed in 2010 allowed one single extension, which was agreed by former President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for five years. Any new extension would require an executive decision ​to voluntarily extend ​the limits of the treaty.