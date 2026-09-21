Trump announced a potential fertilizer purchase from Belarus

Belarus is allied with Russia in its conflict with Ukraine

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday the United States was working on a “massive” deal to buy fertilizer from Belarus, as Washington pursues dialogue despite Minsk’s repression of dissidents and support for Russia’s Ukraine war. Trump said on social media that the cost of the potash from Belarus would be “substantially less than we are currently paying to Canada,” the US ally against which he has stepped up a trade war.