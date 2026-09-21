ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry announced on Monday that it has taken notice of complaints received from intending pilgrims who alleged that they were denied Hajj bookings by private tour operators, despite the seats being shown available on the official Hajj portal.

The ministry mentioned it has received complaints from prospective Hajj pilgrims under the private scheme. The complaints stated that although seats for some tour operators were shown as available on the portal, intending pilgrims are being told upon contacting the operator that the quota has already been filled.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), Pakistan has allocated 107,526 Hajj slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme for next year’s pilgrimage. Another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s pilgrimage.

“The ministry said such complaints will be reviewed, and in cases where there is a discrepancy between the quota shown as available on the Hajj Portal and the information provided by the relevant tour operator, the matter will be investigated,” MoRA said.

“Such complaints will also be made part of the monitoring report concerning the company.”

The ministry clarified that any pilgrim facing such a situation may register a complaint with MoRA, adding that complaints can be submitted through the “inquiry” option on the official Pak Hajj App.

Pilgrims can also send their complaints via email to the section officer monitoring at [email protected]., the ministry added.

MoRA said it has advised pilgrims opting for the private Hajj scheme to provide the Monitoring Department of the ministry with relevant details, including the name of the tour operator, available information and supporting evidence.

“The ministry further stated that protecting the interests of private Hajj pilgrims and ensuring transparency in the booking process are among its priorities,” the statement added.

Pakistan completed online booking of all seats under the government’s Hajj scheme on Aug. 25, marking the first time the entire quota has been filled through a digital reservation system. It opened online bookings for the private Hajj scheme on Aug. 23.

MoRA has tightened oversight of the private Hajj scheme since 2025, when Pakistan’s private share fell from 89,801 places to just over 25,000.

This happened after operators missed Saudi payment and service agreement deadlines, leaving more than 67,000 intending pilgrims unable to travel.