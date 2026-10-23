A federal court filing refers to Omar as ‘Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,’ raising questions about her identity and immigration status

Trump highlighted allegations regarding Omar’s past marriage to her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, during a campaign rally in Iowa

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has called for Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s immediate resignation, claiming she used a fake name to enter Congress. A federal court filing submitted Wednesday by the office of US Attorney Jeanine Pirro referred to the congresswoman as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” Trump seized on the allegation during campaign rally in Iowa, while discussing Omar and longstanding allegations surrounding her former marriage. The filing concerns efforts to keep materials sealed in relation to the federal search warrant for Omar’s Washington, DC-area home. “It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with. When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, “Not to my knowledge,” Trump posted on his TruthSocial account. “In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth.” READ: Why Ilhan Omar’s case gives US Somalis a bad name A federal investigation is looking into how Omar obtained US citizenship, and whether she, or her late father, misrepresented her age on immigration documents. Federal agents searched her Washington home on Oct. 12, just weeks before the midterm elections on Nov. 3, and seized her phone, computers, passport and other documents.