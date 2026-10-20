Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman is on a state visit to the UK.

King Charles III welcomes the sultan at Windsor Castle.

LONDON: King Charles III will welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman to Windsor Castle on Tuesday at the start of a three-day state visit as Britain seeks to bolster a strategically important ally squeezed by both sides in the US war against Iran. The sultan will be greeted with a royal gun salute, a carriage ride through the town of Windsor and a military honor guard before a glittering state banquet Tuesday night at the palace. On Wednesday, the sultan will hold talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham and give a speech to business leaders in London before his departure the following day. Oman, a former British protectorate that gained independence in 1951, sits on the western shore of the Strait of Hormuz, making it key to international efforts to increase the flow of oil through the waterway that links the Arabian Gulf to world markets. Oman has sought to remain neutral in the conflict between the US and Iran, working to broker a peace deal even though Iran has targeted the country with drones and missiles. US President Donald Trump in August threatened to bomb Oman after Iran said it reached a deal with its neighbor over shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Burnham’s office said the sultan gave the prime minister an update on the situation in the strait when they spoke on Monday. The two leaders also discussed peace talks held last weekend in Pakistan and urged both parties to find a resolution to the conflict without further escalation. “The prime minister also reiterated the UK’s commitment to ensuring Oman’s security,” his office said in a statement. Britain has maintained strong military ties to Oman ever since the country gained independence. Royal Air Force officers and non-commissioned officers continue to serve in a variety of roles in the Omani air force. The British Navy base at Duqm on Oman’s Arabian Sea coast supports UK military operations throughout the Arabian Gulf region.