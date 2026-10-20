The attack occurred at Amiet market, an area disputed between Sudan and South Sudan

At least 27 people were wounded, including vulnerable civilian populations

KHARTOUM: A drone strike by the Sudanese army killed 53 people at a market in an area disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks. Authorities in Abyei district said the strike hit Amiet market on Monday. They accused the army of launching 22 munitions during the attack, which also wounded at least 27 people. “The casualties comprise vulnerable civilian populations, including women, children, the elderly, local merchants, members of the host Ngok Dinka community, South Sudanese returnees, and Sudanese refugees who had sought sanctuary from the broader regional conflict,” the authorities said. Between Sunday and Monday, strikes across Sudan killed more than 100 people. The country is in the grips of a brutal war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that began in April 2023. Abyei district is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan, which split from its northern neighbor in 2011 following decades of conflict. Parts of the district are controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), a splinter from the organization that fought for Juba’s independence. The group is itself split in two, with each faction supporting opposite sides in Sudan’s war. Juba’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the Sudanese ambassador over the attack, which it condemned “in the strongest terms possible.” It accused the Sudanese army of striking multiple locations within the market, which is used as a transit point for goods to areas controlled by the RSF. Sudan’s war, which multiple outside powers have helped fuel, has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed hundreds of thousands of people. - Wave of strikes - The deadliest strike during the recent wave came near a market on Sunday evening in Al-Dibab town in the southwestern state of West Kordofan, which is controlled by the RSF. Residents and medical workers said a drone struck a transport hub where villagers had gathered after a market day to find rides home, killing 80 people. Ahmed Abakar Wadi, a resident who helped bury victims, told AFP at least 50 bodies were recovered at the scene, including that of his brother. Another 47 wounded people were taken to the nearby town of Al-Mujlad where 30 later died from their injuries, according to a medical source. “The drone struck once, and then came back 10 minutes later and struck again,” Wadi told AFP. The RSF’s self-declared administration, known as Tasis, and the Sudanese rights group Emergency Lawyers accused the army of carrying out Sunday’s attack. The military has not commented. It was one of the deadliest single attacks in Kordofan, an oil-rich region linking western and eastern Sudan where the army and the RSF have been battling for territory. There were also strikes on the RSF stronghold of Nyala in South Darfur, and on the army-controlled capital Khartoum. More than 1,100 people were killed in drone attacks across Sudan during the first half of this year, according to the United Nations.