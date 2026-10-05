The next general election was scheduled to take place by August 2027

The protests were fueled by the eviction last month of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from the Madrid flat where she had lived for decades

MADRID: Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday called a snap election for Nov. 29, after parliament rejected housing relief measures proposed by his minority government amid nationwide protests. The defeat on Friday was just the latest political setback for Sanchez, one of the few left-leaning government leaders still in power in Europe. “To do more, we need to renew and broaden the support of the people,” Sanchez said in a televised address, adding that his aim was “to secure a much broader, progressive majority in parliament.” The next general election was scheduled to take place by August 2027. His announcement came after tens of thousands of people marched in Madrid and other cities on Saturday demanding action on housing affordability. The government’s proposed measures, which included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants, were voted down by opposition parties in Spain’s parliament. The defeat infuriated the protesters and underscored the difficulties Sanchez’s minority coalition government faces in passing legislation. The protests were fueled by the eviction last month of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from the Madrid flat where she had lived for decades. Hundreds of demonstrators have occupied a tent camp in central Madrid for more than a week, demanding housing reforms. One of them, 19-year-old student Sara Prieto Aparicio, told AFP that she believed that calling the snap election “was the best thing to do.” “There is a big mobilization by citizens and I think this favors elections,” she said.