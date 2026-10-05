US soldiers wounded in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, which killed 6, are raising concerns about commanders underestimating the threat and failures in the military medical system

US soldiers wounded in the Iran war’s deadliest strike yet on American troops are raising concerns publicly, many for the first time, about whether commanders underestimated the threat. Some of those wounded also said the military medical system failed them. The Pentagon has so far released few details about the Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait that killed six soldiers on March 1, the day after the US and Israel started the war against Iran. Now entering its eighth month, the war— and its upheaval of the economy — is dragging down Republican candidates as Americans begin voting in the midterm elections. President Donald Trump takes his GOP rescue mission on Monday Nebraska, where ranchers are rebelling against record diesel prices and Trump’s plans to import more beef. Democrats meanwhile are expressing confidence that Trump’s redistricting efforts will backfire.