The anticipated contract would involve approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year

Sakova announced these plans, signaling a shift in Slovakia's energy sourcing strategy

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia is looking to Algeria, Azerbaijan and the United States for a potential long-term contract for about 1 billion cubic meters per year ⁠of gas supplies after a ⁠European Union ban on Russian gas takes effect late next ⁠year, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said on Friday. She said the country’s main supplier, the state-owned SPP, had 17.5 TWh of gas in ⁠storage, ⁠about 35 percent of the country’s consumption, which was sufficient reserve to cover the upcoming heating season together with ongoing supplies.