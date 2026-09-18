The attack triggered a fire in a suburb of the city

Balakliia is located in the Kharkiv region

KYIV: ‌Russian forces attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia on Friday, killing two people and wounding two, the head of the city’s ‌military administration said. Vitali ‌Karabanov, writing ‌on Telegram, said the attack had triggered a fire in one of the city’s suburbs. Private homes had been damaged. Balakliia, ‌located ‌in Kharkiv region, ‌was captured by Russian ‌forces in the early weeks of Moscow’s February 2022 full-scale ‌invasion of its smaller neighbor, but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive later in the year. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war.