Planned talks to resume in November in Abu Dhabi

Talks involve Russia, Ukraine, and the United States

Moscow: Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are “planned” to resume in November in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. Russia indicated its readiness to resume the talks, which have been at a standstill since the beginning of the year, following a meeting this week in Saint Petersburg between President Vladmir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.