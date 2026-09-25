Putin said Russia is not preparing for ‘any kind’ of conflict with Europe

He criticized European countries that have warned of potential Russian attacks on NATO territory

MOSCOW: Russia is not preparing for “any kind” of conflict with Europe, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, following warnings from some European NATO members of potential Russian attacks on the alliance’s territory. The Kremlin chief added that Russia had “no real motive” to escalate tensions and criticized European countries that have suggested otherwise. “Many in Europe talk about expecting an attack from Russia and therefore believe they must themselves prepare for hostilities, for a war with Russia,” Putin told reporters in Saint Petersburg. “I want to emphasize once again: we are not preparing for any kind of hostilities with Europe,” he added. Several of Ukraine’s European allies have expressed concern about the potential for covert Russian attacks on their soil, as the Ukraine war grinds through its fifth year. Earlier this month, Germany accused Moscow of planning a drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, while Poland has warned Russia could fire drones and missiles and countries supporting Ukraine. Putin added that Russia was considering its stance on whether to resume peace talks with Ukraine following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russia. “On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible — but after everything they’ve done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response,” Putin said.