US Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted claims of halting intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Rubio encouraged President Zelensky to focus on concluding the conflict with Russia

Samarkand: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied on Monday that there had been any suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine and called on President Volodymur Zelensky to “focus” on ending the war with Russia. “What he should be focused on and what we want to be focused on is bringing an end to this war,” Rubio said while on a trip to Uzbekistan for talks with Central Asian leaders. He said there had been no “pause” in the sharing of intelligence as Kyiv authorities have claimed.