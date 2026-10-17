The drones were intercepted by two Romanian F-16 fighter jets about 20 km southeast of Sulina

The first drone was shot down within two minutes of entering airspace, while the second was downed five minutes later

BUCHAREST: Romania said Saturday it shot down two drones over the Black Sea in the latest in a spate of incidents believed to be spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania and Bulgaria. “Two drones were engaged and shot down a few minutes ago by Romanian military pilots over the Black Sea, moments after they had illegally entered our country,” Defense Minister Radu Miruta wrote on Facebook. The drones were shot down by F-16 fighter jets some 20km (13 miles) southeast of the town of Sulina. “The first drone entered national airspace at 17:59 (14:59 GMT) and was shot down within two minutes,” Miruta said. The second was shot down at 18:05, five minutes after entering Romanian airspace. Two Romanian Air Force F-16s engaged the drones, according to a defense ministry press release. “The Black Sea will be safe again,” Foreign Minister Oana Toiu tweeted on X, adding that NATO will discuss the issue on Tuesday at a North Atlantic Council meeting. “The Black Sea serves as a critical maritime artery for the global export of grain, energy resources, and industrial commodities, making its stability vital to international food and energy security,” she wrote. Several drone attacks on shipping in the Black Sea were reported in October off Romania and Bulgaria. The latest on Thursday left seven crew missing off Romania’s coast. President Nicusor Dan said on Thursday, after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, that Romania needs “equipment to deal with a new kind of challenge.” Rutte said the military alliance would “continue to work closely with our allies in the Black Sea, adjusting our deterrence and defense posture as needed.” NATO forces have previously shot down four drones this year in Romanian airspace.