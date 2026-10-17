The capture weakens the federally-backed local government’s authority

Several Somali states oppose President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s control

MOGADISHU: Forces loyal to an ousted regional leader captured several key towns in southern Somalia, officials and eyewitnesses said Saturday, dealing a significant blow to the federally-backed local government. Several states in the deeply fragmented country are opposed to control by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and in March his government sent in troops to oust the head of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. Since then Laftagareen has repeatedly attempted to retake the region and its main city of Baidoa. On Saturday, military officials said his forces had taken the towns of Berdale, Dinsoor, Buurhakaba, and Qansaxdheere, as well as Awdiinle town — roughly 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Baidoa — leaving the local government and allies without control of the majority of the state. “The districts currently held by Laftagareen’s forces will be brought back under government control,” South West Information Minister Nur Sidow Baba told a press conference in Baidoa. Meanwhile, in a statement, Laftagareen commended the forces loyal to him on having “successfully recaptured and liberated four districts.” The rapid changes in control — while mostly conflict-free, although clashes were reported during the takeover of Buurhakaba — have left residents worried. “In Berdale, Darawish forces loyal to Laftagareen arrived on motorcycles, heavily armed, and took control without resistance,” resident Suleyman Nurow said. He said local officials fled to a nearby base hosting the African Union mission (AUSSOM) fighting Islamist group Al-Shabab, adding that Ethiopian troops remained inside and did not intervene. “We are confused by what is happening,” Dinsoor resident Adow Yusuf said, noting that forces allied to Laftagareen appeared to now be concentrating their efforts on towns surrounding Baidoa. “They have seized several districts in a short time, encountering resistance in only one,” he added.