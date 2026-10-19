The proposal came during an October 9 telephone call between Trump and Putin: WSJ

Trump earlier said that the US is in talks with Russia and China regarding denuclearization

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a summit next month with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the four-year Ukraine conflict that would favor Moscow, the Wall Street Journal said. Citing a former Russian intelligence officer, the paper said on Sunday that Putin's suggestion came in an Oct. 9 telephone call with Trump that also yielded a deal for the US to buy Russian diesel and facilitate its sale on the global market. Trump said on Thursday that Washington was holding talks with Moscow and Beijing aimed at denuclearization. During an interview with Newsmax, he said the United States was discussing the issue with Russia and China, and the outlet reported that Trump had spoken with Xi about denuclearization. Russia and the United States possess the world's two largest nuclear arsenals, while China has rapidly expanded its nuclear capabilities in recent years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The Wall Street Journal report did not say whether Putin's proposed summit was linked to the denuclearization discussions.