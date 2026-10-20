Prince Harry wants to mend ties with his brother and father

He discussed these relationships in a GQ magazine interview

LONDON: Prince Harry has said he wants his disagreements with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III to “work out.” In an interview with GQ magazine about grief and family, recorded in New York in late September and published on Tuesday, Harry was asked if he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother. “Yes, of course,” he replied, adding that people often ask him about it because it’s a “massively relatable issue for so many people.” “Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out,” he said. “Of course I do ... with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile — that’s the key point.” Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children moved back to the UK in late August, six years after their decision to leave their roles as working royals and move to California widened a gulf in the royal family. The couple’s criticism in interviews included accusing an unspecified royal of racism and calling palace staff insensitive to Meghan’s mental health. But Harry, who is fifth in the line to the throne, said last year he would like to reconcile with his family and spend more time with his father, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer. Asked if he thought he could repair the family rift, Harry told GQ: “Look, scars stick around forever,” but letting go of the past is “something that I would encourage everybody to do.” “For me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family,” he added. A spokesperson later said his “some people” comment was “absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family.”