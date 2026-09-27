Pope Leo XIV stated that assisted dying is not 'normal' during his visit to Lourdes, France

He emphasized the need to resist the temptation to end life under false pretenses of compassion

LOURDES: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday said assisted dying was not “normal”, as he continued a landmark visit to France, where parliament has legalized the practice for certain patients. “We must reject the temptation to cause death under the guise of false compassion. It is impossible to regard causing death as something normal,” he told believers who were sick or suffered from disabilities, at the French pilgrimage site of Lourdes.