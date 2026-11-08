Six people were killed in a mass shooting in Krakow’s main square

The incident has led to increased security measures across Poland

KRAKOW: Poland began a two-day national mourning on Sunday and enhanced police security following the killing of six in a mass shooting in Krakow, which authorities believe was likely inspired by far-right ideology. The attack, which occurred on Saturday in the historic main square of the city, has shocked a country that has long considered itself safer than many of its neighbors in Western Europe, adding to a sense of unease that has built up due to a series of stabbing incidents in schools in October, which authorities said were influenced by extremist content online. Authorities reported that 17 people, including two police officers and the gunman, were injured in the attack. Police and a local official stated that authorities later found the bodies of the shooter’s parents (24 years old) and his sister in their home, while he remained in critical condition in the hospital. *Closure of Streets in Krakow, the main market square in the old city and surrounding streets remained closed, with police allowing only essential workers to pass. Nearby cafes closed their doors, and flags were lowered at the town hall. Residents placed candles at several locations in the area. The police in the capital, Warsaw, announced on Saturday the strengthening of security measures in crowded tourist areas. While expressing their shock at the attack, officials and members of the public praised the actions of the police officers who apprehended the gunman after a close-range exchange of gunfire. Two police officers were injured during the events, and the police issued an urgent call for blood donations for one of them, stating he is “fighting for his life in the hospital.” Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on Saturday on X that the two police officers are “true heroes... who likely saved many lives, disregarding the risks to their own lives.”