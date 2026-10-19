Manila says attacks are ‘grave threat’ to region’s stability

7 Filipinos were wounded and 3 are in critical condition

MANILA: The Philippine government reaffirmed on Monday its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Houthi attacks, as it brought home dozens of nationals affected by the recent strikes on the Kingdom. Filipinos were among more than 300 people injured on Oct. 10 — the deadliest in a recent series of attacks — when a Houthi missile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing at least 13 people. The Department of Foreign Affairs was coordinating with Saudi authorities to provide them with necessary medical care and assistance. “Seven Filipino workers were wounded, three of whom are in critical condition,” it said in a statement, “reaffirming the Philippines’ solidarity with the Kingdom in protecting its nationals and residents, including nearly one million Filipinos.” The Philippine government was also assisting overseas Filipino workers seeking repatriation, as many were affected by the cancellations of flights in recent days following temporary airport closures due to the attacks. “These attacks are a grave threat to regional peace and stability,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said. “We urge all Filipinos in the Kingdom to follow the guidance of Saudi authorities.” The first group of 34 overseas Filipino workers was brought from Riyadh to Manila on Monday by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers. Bella Baldoz from Isabela province, whose mother was on the repatriation flight, told Arab News that during the attacks she immediately received assistance from Saudi authorities. “They immediately provided them with food, a place to sleep, shampoo, and soap because my mother had absolutely nothing when she arrived at the shelter. She didn’t have any belongings with her,” Baldoz said. “We are thankful to the Saudi government ... they were there to support and look after her.” Another group of 65 returnees is expected to arrive on Tuesday. “The repatriation is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize the safety and welfare of OFWs,” the OWWA said. Saudi Arabia hosts the largest number of overseas Filipino workers and was their top destination in 2025, according to Philippine Statistics Authority data released last week. Over 24 percent of Filipinos — or more than 494,000 — who sought work abroad chose the Kingdom last year, driven in part by the Vision 2030 economic diversification program.