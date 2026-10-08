Hasan is to be executed by a firing squad of soldiers

The event will be made public to ensure transparency

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the firing squad execution of convicted military base shooter Nidal Hasan will be “public,” according to a video publicized by the Pentagon on Thursday. “He’s going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be, and we’ll make sure that people are able to to watch it, that it’s public,” Hegseth told right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec in a clip shared on X by various official Pentagon accounts. Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist, shot dead 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. His execution will be the first carried out by the US military since 1961.