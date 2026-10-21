The political grouping includes France’s National Rally party

Searches occurred at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg

BRUSSELS: The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has raided the European Parliament offices of the Patriots for Europe far-right political grouping, which includes France’s National Rally (RN) party, the political group said on Wednesday. “Since this morning, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has been carrying out searches in administrative offices at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg,” Patriots for Europe wrote on X. The Patriots for Europe group is the third-largest grouping in the European Parliament.