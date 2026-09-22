COPENHAGEN: Novo ‌Nordisk and UNICEF have expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The expansion follows UNICEF’s 2025 Child Nutrition Report that found childhood obesity had ‌overtaken underweight ‌for the first ‌time ⁠on record.

Novo ⁠will commit an additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support prevention initiatives in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, ⁠India, Egypt and Kenya, Senior ‌Vice ‌President Elin Jäger told ‌Reuters.

This will include ‌interventions such as nutrition and physical activity counselling or basic mental health screening and support, ‌Novo said.

The four-year program will run ⁠from ⁠2027 to 2030, with funding starting in 2026, and aims to reach more than 80 million children.

The expansion is part of Novo’s updated sustainability strategy launching next week, Jäger said.