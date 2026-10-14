- The investigation is coordinated by Eurojust, the EU's criminal justice agency
- Search operations were conducted in both Romania and Germany as part of the probe
BRUSSELS: The Norwegian police arrested five people as part of an investigation over possible bribery involving a company supplying services to NATO military vessels, the European Union’s criminal justice body Eurojust said on Wednesday.
The large-scale fraud investigation also involved searches in Romania and Germany, Eurojust said.
The investigation revolved around a company that was not identified and which is suspected of submitting fraudulent invoices estimated of causing a total loss of about $1.12 million.