BRUSSELS: The Norwegian police arrested five people as part of an investigation over possible bribery involving a company supplying services to NATO ⁠military vessels, the European ⁠Union’s criminal justice body Eurojust said on Wednesday.

The large-scale fraud ⁠investigation also involved searches in Romania and Germany, Eurojust said.

The investigation revolved around a company that was not identified and which is suspected ⁠of ⁠submitting fraudulent invoices estimated of causing a total loss of about $1.12 million.