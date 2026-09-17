Kim emphasized that North Korea will continue to expand its defensive nuclear deterrent

The remarks were made during China's Xiangshan security forum

North Korea’s Vice ​Defense Minister Kim Kang Il said on Thursday that ‌a ‌US ​arms ‌buildup ⁠justified the ​country’s efforts to ⁠strengthen its nuclear forces and ⁠that Pyongyang would ‌continue expanding ‌its ​defensive ‌nuclear deterrent. Speaking ‌at China’s Xiangshan security forum, Kim ‌said North Korea would press ⁠ahead ⁠with measures to bolster its self-defensive nuclear deterrent capability.