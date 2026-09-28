Israel revoked Dutch diplomats’ accreditation in the West Bank

The move followed Dutch sanctions on settlement goods

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said Monday it regretted Israel’s decision to revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Dutch officials based in the West Bank over the country’s sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements. “I deeply regret this unnecessary decision,” Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said, adding that the decision by The Hague to suspend imports from the occupied territories in the West Bank was “not directed against Israel”.