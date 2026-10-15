Rutte and Zelensky discussed an energy ceasefire with Russia

Talks included the continuous supply of US weapons to Ukraine

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday he discussed with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky the importance of enacting an energy truce with Russia and maintaining supplies of US weapons for Kyiv. “We talked about the importance of implementing an energy ceasefire as well as NATO allies’ continuous support for Ukraine,” Rutte posted online after meeting Zelensky in Brussels.