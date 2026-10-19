Summit to address shortcomings in a landmark nature pact aimed at halting environmental destruction by 2030

A recent UN report said the 'Paris Agreement for Nature' goals are falling behind due to slow governmental action

YEREVAN: Nearly 200 nations are gathering in Armenia on Monday for critical negotiations as governments come under pressure to salvage a landmark nature pact whose goals are slipping out of reach. Most countries joined a historic call four years ago to halt and reverse the destruction of nature by 2030 but governments have been slow to act on these pledges. Many goals of the so-called “Paris Agreement for Nature” are falling behind, including a centerpiece commitment to protect 30 percent of Earth’s land and oceans. Some of the toughest objectives of the pact, such as cutting subsidies for fossil fuels and other powerful industries, have made little progress. “We must honestly admit that collectively, we are not yet on track as needed,” Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday ahead of the formal UN negotiations known as COP17. The summit comes at a difficult time, with public finances under strain and political attention fixed on conflicts, geopolitical tensions and a global energy crisis. Only a handful of world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres but mostly heads of state from nearby Central Asian nations, turned up for a high-level session ahead of the formal negotiations. But the stakes could not be higher, Guterres said at the event on Friday, describing an unrelenting “war on nature” that threatened the very livability of the planet for future generations. “We need more action, more speed and more will,” he said. “Halfway to 2030, Yerevan is our moment of accountability. It is time to ask ourselves — are we doing enough?“ Falling short A United Nations scorecard issued ahead of COP17 reported that progress toward the 23 biodiversity targets was being made — but unevenly, and not at pace to meet the 2030 deadline. A major tension at the summit will be money, with the report finding that the effort to close a yawning gap in necessary finance “falls far short” of what is needed. European and other wealthy nations obligated to provide biodiversity finance have been pushing for large emerging economies like China to also contribute. But attention is likely to focus more on how private capital, not public finances, might help plug the shortfall. A key priority will be encouraging corporations to donate a share of profits to a near-empty UN fund to support conservation in developing countries. Guterres also fixed the spotlight on state incentives for extractive industries, scolding governments for “spending money on the wrong things” despite pledging to reform harmful subsidies. “Subsidizing fossil fuels is subsidizing suicide,” said Guterres of the coal, oil and gas that are “boiling our planet and are the scourge of biodiversity.” For the mountainous Caucasus nation of Armenia, the summit is one of the largest international events it has ever hosted, with thousands of visitors expected over the next two weeks. The hosts have stressed that action — not new pledges — would define success at COP17. “The world does not need a new vision. We have one. What it needs is delivery,” Adil Najam, global president of WWF International, said Friday.