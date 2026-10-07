His trip includes meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a business dialogue with the cabinet as part of efforts to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries

The recent repatriation of nearly 1,500 Myanmar nationals from Malaysia has drawn criticism from the U.N. and rights groups due to ongoing security and humanitarian concerns in Myanmar

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar: The leader of Myanmar’s military-backed government was traveling to Malaysia for talks with its leaders Wednesday, as the two Southeast Asian nations work to repatriate thousands of Myanmar nationals despite international criticism of the transfers. State-run MRTV television said Min Aung Hlaing departed for Malaysia from the military airport in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Wednesday morning. During his two-day visit, he is expected to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend a business dialogue with members of his Cabinet. Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Malaysia highlights the growing engagement between Myanmar and some governments in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, even as the regional bloc has continued to exclude the country’s leaders from top-level meetings since a 2021 military takeover, which triggered armed resistance. His visit comes four days after nearly 1,500 Myanmar nationals arrived back in Myanmar from Malaysia. The U.N. high commissioner for refugees as well as rights groups have criticized the repatriation, saying the security and humanitarian situation in parts of Myanmar remains volatile and returnees could face persecution and forced military conscription in an active war zone. Malaysia says about 5,000 Myanmar nationals — including those returned Sunday — have agreed to be repatriated in stages from Malaysia. As of the end of August, 11,804 Myanmar nationals were being held at immigration detention depots across Malaysia, according to Malaysia’s Home Ministry. It was unclear if any of the returnees included minority Muslim Rohingya, who are facing persecution in Myanmar and have been denied citizenship. Malaysia is home to about 215,600 refugees and asylum seekers registered with the UNHCR, including about 126,000 Rohingya who make up one of Southeast Asia’s largest refugee communities. Despite hosting them, Malaysia is not a party to the U.N. Refugee Convention and treats refugees as undocumented migrants. Rohingya have faced growing public hostility in Malaysia due to their increasing numbers, fueled by concerns over jobs, public services and security. Anwar has defended the repatriation policy as a diplomatic effort to find a long-term solution, saying Malaysia cannot host refugees indefinitely and Myanmar must take responsibility for its citizens. Min Aung Hlaing has stepped up his diplomatic engagements since he was sworn in as president in April following an election that critics say was designed to cement the military’s hold on power. Wednesday’s trip is part of an attempt to rebuild regional ties that deteriorated after he ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021 while serving as army chief. It also marks Min Aung Hlaing’s fifth visit to an ASEAN member state, following Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, as he seeks to restore his standing within the 11-member bloc. The visit has drawn criticism from activist groups such as Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, an independent monitoring group, which said the meeting could help Min Aung Hlaing’s administration bolster its international legitimacy through cooperation on the refugee issue. “Without any meaningful action to resolve the civil war in Myanmar, the repatriation remains a risky move, putting immediate danger to the refugees’ lives, especially for Rohingyas,” Sindy Ajara, Asia-Pacific analyst at the group, said in a statement.