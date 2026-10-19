Majority say candidates’ stance on military involvement matters, while unconditional aid to Israel draws just 16 percent support

Middle East policy could play a significant role in Americans’ choices in next month’s congressional elections, with a majority saying candidates’ positions on US military involvement in the region matter to their vote, according to a new Asharq/Ipsos Poll. The survey found that 57 percent of American adults consider a candidate’s stance on US military involvement in the Middle East either very or somewhat important when deciding how to vote. The issue was particularly important to older Americans, with 78 percent of those aged 65 and over calling it important, compared with 46 percent of adults aged 18 to 34. The poll, conducted by Ipsos in cooperation with Asharq from Oct. 9-11 among 1,020 US adults, also revealed deep divisions over how Washington should approach Israel, Palestine, Iran and Gulf security. One of the most striking findings concerned US military assistance to Israel. Only 16 percent said Washington should continue aid without imposing new conditions designed to protect civilians. Another 22 percent supported continued assistance with additional conditions, while 30 percent favored stopping military aid altogether. Among Democrats, 40 percent favored ending military assistance, compared with 13 percent of Republicans. Even among Republicans, however, only 35 percent backed continuing aid without new conditions. Americans also expressed significant support for greater congressional control over military action. Some 55 percent said the president should be required to obtain approval from Congress before beginning military action against another country, except when responding to an attack on the US or its armed forces. Only 15 percent opposed such a requirement. The partisan divide was sharp: 78 percent of Democrats backed prior congressional approval, compared with 33 percent of Republicans. On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 33 percent supported establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel through a negotiated peace agreement, while 14 percent opposed the idea. Another 21 percent were neutral and 29 percent unsure. Support reached 47 percent among Democrats and 20 percent among Republicans. A proposed agreement easing some US sanctions on Iran in exchange for internationally verified restrictions on its nuclear program drew 32 percent support and 18 percent opposition. Americans were less settled on a formal US commitment to defend Saudi Arabia militarily if attacked by another country. Nineteen percent supported such a pledge and 25 percent opposed it, while 53 percent were either neutral or unsure. Uncertainty was highest over Gulf investment in US technology companies. Some 48 percent said they were unsure whether government-owned funds from countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar should be allowed to invest in the sector. The poll also found broad support for lowering US tariffs, with 54 percent in favor and 12 percent opposed. Overall, the results suggest an electorate for which the Middle East remains consequential ahead of the midterms, but also one in which large numbers of Americans remain undecided on some of Washington’s most important relationships and policy choices in the region.