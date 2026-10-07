- GERMANY-POLITICS/MERZ (URGENT):Merz vows to counter destabilization from Germany’s political fringes
- Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to prevent destabilization in Germany stemming from political extremism. He emphasized the importance of addressing this issue as a societal duty.
BERLIN: Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed on Wednesday to do everything possible to prevent Germany from experiencing further destabilization from what he called the political fringes. “This is a task for our society as a whole, and it is one I intend to play my part in,” he said an event in Berlin.