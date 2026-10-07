GERMANY-POLITICS/MERZ (URGENT):Merz vows to counter destabilization from Germany’s political fringes

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to prevent destabilization in Germany stemming from political extremism. He emphasized the importance of addressing this issue as a societal duty.

BERLIN: Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed on Wednesday to do everything possible to prevent Germany from experiencing further destabilization from what he called the political fringes. “This is a task for our society as a whole, and it is one I intend to play my part in,” he said an event in Berlin.