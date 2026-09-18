Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to the attack, which he carried out while Omar was giving a town hall speech

Kazmierczak squirted vinegar on the lawmaker as she criticized abuses by US immigration and customs agents

NEW YORK: A ‌Minnesota man who squirted vinegar on Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar was sentenced to one ​year and two months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal official. Anthony James Kazmierczak pleaded guilty in May and admitted to attacking Omar because he disagreed with her progressive political views. He ‌was sentenced by ‌US District Judge ​Joan Ericksen ‌at ⁠a ​hearing in ⁠Minneapolis federal court on Thursday. Kazmierczak’s lawyer said he apologized to Omar at the hearing but declined to offer additional comment, citing Kazmierczak’s pending assault and threats of violence charges in state court. Omar, ⁠a progressive Democrat and outspoken ‌critic of Republican ‌President Donald Trump, was ​giving a town ‌hall speech condemning the actions of US Immigration ‌and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis in January when Kazmierczak rose from the crowd and squirted her with a syringe of ‌vinegar. In video of the attack that was widely shared online, Kazmierczak ⁠can ⁠be heard saying, “You must resign.” He was quickly subdued by a security guard, and Omar continued her remarks. Minnesota US Attorney Daniel Rosen, a Trump appointee, has previously condemned the attack and called it part of a dangerous national trend of people channeling political hatred into criminal acts. Rosen’s office did not immediately ​respond to ​a request for comment after the sentencing.