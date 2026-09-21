French President Emmanuel Macron plans candid talks with US President Donald Trump before UNGA

A French official highlighted the importance of setting the tone prior to this high-level diplomatic event

UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron will face his US counterpart Donald Trump with “total candor” when they meet ahead of the UN’s signature diplomatic week in New York, a French official said Monday. “It is always a good opportunity to set the tone before the start of this high-level week of the General Assembly, and to have a discussion with the president of the United States with total candor, as (Macron) always does,” a French official told AFP.