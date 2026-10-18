Lithuania issued a shelter warning in central and northern regions

NATO air police were dispatched to the area

VILNIUS: Lithuania told residents in central and northern parts of the country to go to shelters on Sunday morning ‌due ‌to an ‌unrecognized flying object, its army and national crisis management center said. NATO air police fighters were summoned to ‌the ‌area and Kaunas ‌airport was closed ‌for about an hour after the “red” air warning ‌was announced, the center said. Northern neighbor Latvia has issued a “yellow” air warning in some regions bordering Lithuania, citing a “possible threat,” its army said.