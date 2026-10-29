Jewish doctors approached at MedEx convention in London by Israeli healthcare provider Terem

Positions were advertised in settlements in West Bank, Golan Heights

LONDON: An Israeli company has been found leafleting at an event in London to recruit Jewish doctors to work at clinics in illegal settlements in the Occupied Territories. Sky News reported seeing the leaflets at a MedEx event on Oct. 25 that was organized in partnership with Israeli government bodies and billed as a “can’t miss event for doctors and medical students from across the United Kingdom who are considering Aliyah (migrating to Israel).” The leaflets were handed out by Terem, a major Israeli healthcare provider. They included a section advertising positions including at clinics in the West Bank settlements of Ma’ale Adumim, Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit, as well as Katzrin in the occupied Golan Heights. All settlements are deemed illegal under international law. A member of Jewish Anti-Zionist Action who attended the event told Sky: “(The conference) made me feel angry, the banality of it … It’s advertised with no hint of what’s going on, it’s really disconcerting. “I was shocked at how easily they just handed out the leaflets with no hint of any crackdown or repercussions.” The UK government recently increased steps to pressure Israel over its settlements, including announcing plans to place trade sanctions on them. The government also pledged to act against “those who support, facilitate or profit from illegal settlement activity,” as well as ban the “advertising or promotion in the UK of land and property in illegal settlements.” MP Andy McDonald, co-chair of the Britain-Palestine All-Party Parliamentary Group, told Sky: “UK sanctions are currently making their way through parliament. When concluded, they will be capable of immediately closing down such events with full legal consequences for the organisers.” Labour MP Debbie Abrahams said: “Only months after properties in illegal settlements were advertised at the ‘Great Israeli Real Estate Event’ in London, a repeat of this would be a direct insult, not only to Palestinians and Syrians living under occupation, but also to the British government that has taken a clear position that the occupation is unlawful. “Illegal settlements are inextricably linked to the dispossession of Palestinian and Syrian communities, including the demolition of homes and the appropriation of land. This country must not allow their promotion within our borders in any way, shape or form.” She added: “The government needs to enact the remainder of the full package of measures announced on Sept. 8 at the earliest opportunity.” The speech by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announcing the sanctions stated: “Settlements are illegal. They should not be promoted in our country. We must, and we will, ensure this never happens again.” Sky News reported that the UK government believes that its guidance on the sanctions is “clear in strongly advising against conducting economic and financial activities in illegal Israeli settlements,” but said sources had told it that they had yet to be imposed to iron out all details and avoid “unintended consequences.” The government continues to promote trade with Israel, which has condemned the UK’s sanctions as a “series of anti-Israel decisions by the Labour government.”