MAIDUGURI: Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria's northeastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.

A large group of gunmen carried out ⁠the attack on ⁠Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Amnesty International said in a statement that while police ⁠had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said.

Northern ⁠Nigeria ⁠has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock.