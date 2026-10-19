Twelve migrants drowned in the Aegean Sea

Six died following a boat collision with a police vessel near Lesbos

Athens: Greek authorities said Monday that 12 migrants had died attempting to cross the Aegean Sea including six whose bodies were found after their boat collided with a police vessel. A baby and four women were among six people who died off the island of Lesbos on Monday following the collision, the coast guard said. The other six dead were on a small boat that capsized off the island of Samos, the coast guard added.