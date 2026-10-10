Germany is pushing for new EU sanctions against Russia

Despite a fuel release deal with the US, Germany maintains its stance

BERLIN: Germany said Saturday it would continue to push for new EU sanctions against Russia despite Moscow’s agreement with Washington to release diesel to ease a fuel crunch. “The German government sticks to its measures sanctioning Russia and is working jointly with its European partners on new sanctions,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement sent to AFP. Major backer Germany’s “support for Ukraine in its struggle to defend itself remains unfailing,” he added. “Diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution continue.” Moscow has been hit with waves of sanctions by the United States and partners since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. US President Donald Trump said on social media Friday after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin: “Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace.” The Kremin said Russia “reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets.” The deal came weeks before key US elections where Trump’s Republican Party risks losing its grip on Congress as voters express frustration over the mounting cost of living.