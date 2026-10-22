BERLIN: German police on Thursday arrested a Ukrainian man accused of spying for a Russian intelligence service with a focus on “militarily relevant information,” federal prosecutors said.

The man, partially named as Vadym Y., allegedly collected “details regarding the production of armored vehicles, ammunition and explosives, as well as information on personnel and military facilities at locations intended to secure NATO’s eastern flank,” they said.

He was arrested east of Berlin in the Oder-Spree district of Brandenburg state by the Federal Criminal Police Office, based on information from the domestic spy agency BfV, they said.

“At least as of July 2025, Vadym Y. was in contact with a Russian intelligence service via an intermediary,” the prosecutors said in their statement.

“Against the backdrop of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, he gathered militarily relevant information from Germany for that intelligence service.”

They added that he gathered publicly available information but also “specifically targeted individuals within the European defense industry” to obtain other intelligence.

News weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing unnamed security sources, that the man is aged 53, lives in the eastern German city of Eisenhuettenstadt, and hails from Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

Investigators believe he has ties with Russia’s GRU military intelligence service and was especially interested in a 5,000-troop base Germany is building in Lithuania, Der Spiegel said.

Germany is among the largest supporters of Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s invasion and has invested record sums into rebuilding its own military to deter Russia.

Berlin has repeatedly accused Moscow of waging a “hybrid” campaign of espionage, sabotage and other disruptions — charges that Moscow has vehemently denied.

Martin Jaeger, head of Germany’s BND spy service, told lawmakers this month that Russia’s undeclared “shadow war” against Germany and its allies was escalating further and has “taken on a new, more dangerous character.”

“Germany is at risk of being drawn into a violent conflict with Russia,” he told parliament’s intelligence oversight committee.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Montenegro on Thursday, praised the arrest as a “success” but added that Germany should expect more such cases as it had become “the target of intensive espionage activities” by Russian secret services.