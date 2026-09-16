- Soft wheat shipments within the EU were also lowered to 7.1 million tons
- Ending stocks of soft wheat at the end of the season next June are projected at 3.01 million tons
PARIS: FranceAgriMer on Wednesday reduced its forecast of French soft wheat exports this season while projecting the smallest maize stocks in at least 30 years, as the farm office factored in a weather-hit maize crop.
In cereal supply-and-demand projections, the office forecast soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2026/27 at 6.3 million metric tons, down from an initial outlook of 7.0 million tons in July.
Forecast French soft wheat shipments within the EU in 2026/27 were revised down to 7.1 million tons against 7.4 million previously.
Soft wheat stocks at the end of the season next June were projected at 3.01 million tons, down from 3.65 million projected in July.
Reduced forecasts for export demand were outweighed by a lower harvest estimate, a reduced estimate of stocks from last season, and a rise in expected wheat use in livestock feed.
In its first 2026/27 outlook for maize, the office forecast ending stocks at 1.46 million tons, down 26 percent from 2025/26 and the lowest in FranceAgriMer records to 1996/97.
That reflected the smallest maize crop since the 1970s, following severe heat and drought this summer.
In demand, the office projected a 30 percent drop in maize use in feed compared with last season.
For barley, projected ending stocks in 2026/27 were reduced to 1.59 million tons from 1.91 million previously, reflecting a reduced estimate of harvest supply and an increased forecast of feed use.