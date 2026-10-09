Students are back in class after protests over school conditions

PARIS: Students in France were largely back in the classroom Friday following days of protests demanding better education and school conditions, as the UN voiced “concern” over the sometimes violent clashes. Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across France since students in late September began blocking entrances to high schools, which led to squads of riot police being deployed. The students — most aged 15 to 18 — have complained of absent teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures. More than 6,800 people have been detained since the start of the demonstrations, of whom 86 percent are minors, the justice ministry said Friday. A government source told journalists that the cost for damage caused by the demonstrations was “at least 30 million euros.” The United Nations said Friday it was watching the events “with concern” and urged people on all sides to remain peaceful. “We are following with concern incidents related to the student protests and high school blockades in France, some of which have turned violent,” said Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights agency. While the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, some protesters have started fires and vandalized bus shelters. In response, police have used tear gas, batons and blast balls, leading to accusations from rights groups and the students themselves of a disproportionate use of force. Police have opened 18 internal investigations into allegations of misconduct. After a 15-year-old lost a hand on Monday after police fired a stun grenade, the government has suspended the use of the weapon. ‘Marked slowdown’ The government source said Friday the authorities were seeing a “marked slowdown” in the movement, and told journalists that most of the injured high school students “were not hurt by police action (but were) students who injured themselves accidentally” during the protests. But many students told AFP they were not relenting. Organizers have called for large-scale demonstrations next week. “We’re saving our energy for next week,” said one 16-year-old student in the southwestern city of Toulouse. Alice, a high school student in the southern port city of Marseille, said the education minister’s announcements “are a first step but they’re not enough.” Student union representative Marius Mesnil said “we’re being offered a few crumbs,” while calling for another wave of demonstrations Tuesday. On Thursday evening in the capital Paris, police said they had used tear gas in Bastille square to disperse some “high-risk profiles.” In a bid to placate the anger, Education Minister Edouard Geffray announced late Thursday that some 3,000 substitute teachers would be deployed in the coming days to replace absent staff at the 114 worst-affected high schools. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has also promised a plan to respond to the crisis by the end of October, while Economy Minister Roland Lescure said there was room to address demands for more school resources within the highly constrained 2027 budget. In the current draft budget, education has the second largest increase in funding — after defense — with a boost of 1.4 percent to 90.9 billion euros. Of the 3,700 high schools across France, called lycees, only 141 were closed on Friday, the education ministry said. Last Friday, some 800 schools had closed due to the protests.