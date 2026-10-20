PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday vowed a “massive” police presence at fresh protests called for the coming weekend, as he faced criticism over the handling of recent street violence.

The eurozone’s second-largest economy was rocked on Saturday by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before voters head to the polls to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Facing angry lawmakers in parliament, Lecornu acknowledged that the security response had fallen short and promised a stronger approach ahead of a new wave of protests.

“The deployment for next Saturday will be massive,” Lecornu said.

He accused ultra-left radical groups of forging an “insurrectionary plan” that led to the riots, which erupted on the sidelines of nationwide protests over the cost of living.

Images of clashes, mobs looting stores and public buildings set ablaze last weekend prompted several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, to issue travel adviseries for their citizens in France.

French authorities on Monday announced partial curfews in Paris and some other cities, and Lecornu said fresh curfews would be imposed on Tuesday where needed.

The nighttime curfew in the capital, from 2100 GMT Tuesday, applied to Republique square in the center east and the Les Halles district in the center that is full of shops. A ban on public gatherings was also ordered for the Champs-Elysees, near several public buildings, and at train stations.

Paris police also ordered a temporary ban on people carrying cans or bottles of petrol or gas, after mobs set fire to government buildings and shops last weekend.

‘WAR FILMS’

During the night, a helicopter flew over the French capital’s Place de la Republique, one of the epicenters of the unrest, sweeping a searchlight across the square to monitor compliance with the curfew.

“The sound of a helicopter at one in the morning is a bit oppressive,” said Sylvain Courant, a resident of the Les Halles neighborhood, another hotspot of the street violence.

“It’s that thing you see on TV, in all the good war films.”

Macron, currently on a Gulf tour where he secured additional diesel supplies in an effort to bring down prices, has acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the protests.

France’s government is wrestling with high public debt and anger over soaring prices, and facing a strong challenge from the far right.

The unrest on Saturday broke out after around half a million people turned out across France to denounce the cost of living, following four weeks of school protests.

‘WAKE-UP CALL’

Security forces arrested a man believed to be connected to the ultra-left over the burning down of a historic town hall in Limoges, whose destruction has become a symbol of the violence.

Authorities have faced criticism from parties across the political spectrum, with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen describing the unrest as a “wake-up call” that exposed a “profound crisis” of authority.

Recent polling suggests Le Pen leading first-round presidential voting intentions by a wide margin and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon emerging as the strongest contender for the runoff.

In a sign of growing political scrutiny over the street violence, lawmakers from across France’s fractured parliament agreed on Tuesday to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the unrest, including possible intelligence failures, policing tactics and the government’s preparedness.

Investors have sold off French debt in recent weeks amid rising doubts about the government’s ability to rein in spending.

Under pressure to support thousands of damaged or looted shops, the government said interest-free loans would be made available from Friday to all affected businesses, along with other measures.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said nearly 150 people had been jailed and more than 800 brought before the courts.

He argued that a strong judicial response was necessary to prevent ordinary people from taking matters into their own hands.

“The justice system is being extremely firm,” he said. “People with no previous criminal record are being sent to prison.”

Some demonstrators were seriously injured. One man lost a hand to a police grenade. In the eastern city of Mulhouse, a 17-year-old girl lost an eye.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered to resign on Sunday, saying police “had lost control” during the unrest. Macron rejected his resignation.

TROOPS IN MILAN

Other European countries have also seen demonstrations over rising prices, with smaller clashes breaking out in Milan, Italy’s financial center, and Belgium over the weekend.

Italy’s government on Tuesday announced the deployment of 500 troops to Milan until the end of the year to assist police.

US President Donald Trump has seized on the unrest in France to amplify his anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, at a time when his Republican party is facing strong headwinds in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders,” said Trump.

Several analysts countered that immigration was not a driving force in France’s unrest.