France experienced its hottest summer ever recorded

Regions like Gironde, Landes, and Var were severely affected

PARIS: Wildfires that swept through France this summer resulted in around 22,500 insurance claims, with total losses estimated at up to 563 million euros ($634 million), the federation of insurers said on Friday. France experienced its hottest summer on record in 2026, marked by heatwaves, drought and massive wildfires. The southwestern regions of Gironde and Landes, along with the southeastern region of Var, were ravaged by forest fires that spread rapidly in tinder-dry conditions worsened by successive heatwaves. Nearly 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) of forest went up in flames across the country, the highest figure recorded in 20 years of satellite monitoring. Florence Lustman, head of France Assureurs, pointed to the “human tragedies” behind the figures and expressed the industry’s “solidarity.” She said insurers were doing everything possible to ensure compensation was paid “as quickly as possible.” “The exceptionally high proportion of claims that had already been settled two months after the disaster reflects this commitment,” she added. According to France Assureurs, 56 percent of home insurance claims had been settled. In addition, 71 percent of claims were compensated either partially or in full, with that figure rising to 93 percent for homes where the damage exceeded 150,000 euros. The toll from the wildfires far exceeds that of the forest fires that swept France in the summer of 2022. Between early June and late September of that year, around 2,000 claims were filed, for a total cost of 80 million euros. The largest fire struck the southwestern Gironde department, where 42,000 hectares were consumed in mid-July, a record not seen since 1949. Around 180 homes were destroyed in the village of Le Porge, the hardest-hit community.