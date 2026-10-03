Bardella was accused of antisemitic remarks in 2013 by a news website

Le Pen’s statement was published by La Tribune Dimanche

PARIS: French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she had full confidence in her top ally Jordan Bardella, accused by an investigative news website of making antisemitic comments in 2013, in a statement published Saturday. “I have complete confidence in Jordan,” Le Pen said in the brief statement published by La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. Bardella, tipped to be prime minister if Le Pen wins the presidency, has denied the allegations.