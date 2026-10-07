French foreign ministry says misleading content was disseminated online by official Iranian government accounts

Tehran on Tuesday summoned the French ambassador over the treatment of protesters in France

PARIS: The French foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest against a “disinformation campaign conducted by the Iranian authorities” over the high school protests that have rocked France. The ambassador was told “the misleading content disseminated online” by official accounts of the Iranian foreign ministry was “absolutely unacceptable,” it said in a statement, after Tehran on Tuesday summoned the French ambassador over the treatment of protesters in France.