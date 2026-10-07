PRYKUKY, Ukraine: Russian attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday killed at least 28 people, including five children who died when a missile slammed into an apartment block in the north of the country as they slept.



Windows shattered in the powerful blast in Pryluky, in the Chernigiv region, reducing half of the five-story building to a smoking pile of charred concrete and twisted metal.



President Volodymyr Zelensky said three of the dead were just 12 months old while another was aged eight. Another child’s body was pulled from the rubble in the evening, the interior ministry said.



Ukrainian authorities said that 20 people were killed in the Pryluky strike.



Seven other children were among dozens wounded, Zelensky said, accusing Russia of knowingly striking “ordinary cities, ordinary life.”



“The continued use of missiles against Ukraine, against our people, our children, is an absolutely deliberate choice of terror,” he said.



“We were at home, sleeping,” Olena Sayun, a 40-year-old massage therapist, told AFP.



“Our windows blew out. Thank God, we covered the child with our bodies. My husband got a few cuts on his back and I did too.



“The child just had a nervous breakdown, got very scared. We immediately ran to the bathroom and then, while everything in the apartment was being blown apart, we stayed in there.”



The strike, which residents said happened at about 6:30 am (0330 GMT), came after Zelensky on Tuesday warned of a “massive” Russian attack, particularly targeting energy infrastructure.



Two people were killed when missiles slammed into a high-rise building at Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, while two others died in Oleksandriya, he added.



In Kyiv, two people died in a fire caused by a strike in the densely populated Darnytskyi neighborhood, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



Two more people were killed in later strikes, he said.

- Air raid sirens -

The capital has come under increased attack as winter approaches, with air raid sirens wailing nearly constantly.



Worried residents hunkered down for the night in subway stations, hauling duffel bags, sleeping mats and blankets.



“We grabbed our things and came here,” Iryna Rybalchenko, who works in a bank, told AFP, sitting on the platform wrapped in a dark hoodie and surrounded by bags.



“The whole of Kyiv is in a state of fear. We were stuck at work today and everyone — our group chats, our bosses — were messaging us to be careful.”



Russia launched at least 50 missiles and 130 drones during the night against regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Poltava, Ukraine’s air force said.



Zelensky, who called it “one of the most vile strikes” in the nearly five-year conflict, said some were shot down but ballistic missiles were “the greatest challenge” and new air defenses were essential.



“I don’t see any military significance in this at all,” said Yuliia Shamrai, 31, who works in online marketing and lives near the stricken building in Pryluky.

- ‘Absolutely terrified’ -

Kyiv mayor Klitschko warned last week the capital should now be on a war footing after repeated strikes on bridges and energy infrastructure.



Power cuts on Wednesday evening plunged parts of Kyiv into darkness, with traffic disrupted and water cuts on the right bank of the capital.



The air force said on Wednesday morning that it had intercepted five ballistic missiles, 39 cruise missiles and over 100 drones.



Ukraine has been struggling to down the new and fast-moving jet-powered drones, as well as the ballistic missiles that are harder to intercept.



Concern has mounted about rising civilian casualties on both sides, as Ukraine also steps up long-range attacks on Russian targets.



In the Russia-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, two people, including a teenage girl, were killed in a drone strike, the Moscow-backed head of the Russian-controlled zone posted on Telegram.



Two more people were killed in a drone strike on a village near the Russia-annexed Ukrainian city of Donetsk, the Russian-installed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said.



Zelensky said Ukraine’s “just responses” to Russian strikes saw it hit two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara and Astrakhan regions, as well as the Black Sea.