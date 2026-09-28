At least three people were killed in Baidoa, Somalia

Fighter jets and drones were involved in the fighting

MOGADISHU: At least three people were killed in heavy fighting involving fighter jets and drones in the Somali city of Baidoa on Monday after an attack by thousands of fighters loyal to an ousted governor. Several states in the deeply fragmented country are opposed to control by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and in March, his government sent in troops to oust the head of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. He has launched repeated attempts to retake the region and its main city of Baidoa. The latest broke out early Monday, with local authorities saying they were attacked by around 2,000 to 3,000 fighters. “There were heavy clashes all day in the city,” local resident Hussein Abdifatah told AFP by phone. “Most of the civilians have difficulties fleeing because both sides are fighting everywhere. There are a lot of explosions, but I don’t know what the bombing is and who is bombing.” Doctors Without Borders said at least three people were killed, including a healthcare worker, and 69 injured, while a health facility was severely damaged. Mohamed Ali, a senior army commander in Baidoa, said the rebels “entered the city from several directions, using vehicles loaded with explosives, and explosive drones”. “The national army confronted them, inflicted heavy casualties and drove them out of the city,” he added. A spokesperson for the ex-governor’s forces denied government claims that they were fighting alongside Al-Shabaab, the Islamist insurgent group that controls large swathes of central Somalia. “We have no connection with Al-Shabaab. The fighting in Baidoa is strictly between our forces and those who invaded us while claiming to represent the federal government, along with Turkey, which is supporting them with F-16 fighter aircraft,” he told AFP. Turkey has emerged as a key supporter of Mohamud’s government, and has deployed fighter jets in the country. Residents said the fighting was the most intense Baidoa has experienced recently, reporting missile attacks from the Turkish jets on the city’s outskirts. A member of the presidential palace guard, which is protecting the regional administration put in place by Mohamud’s government earlier this year, said “kamikaze drones” were hitting their forces, and there were several wounded. Another resident told AFP that the situation was calm by mid-afternoon. The extent of casualties and damage had yet to be assessed. The ousted governor was among vocal opponents to the president’s attempts to move Somalia towards democratic elections, replacing a system based around clan elders. Mohamud was criticised for extending his mandate by a year as part of the reform process. “This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” said Elshafie Mohammed, MSF country representative in Somalia, amid fears that many injured were unable to reach health facilities on Monday.