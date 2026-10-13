The FBI arrested a former OpenAI employee for planting a listening device in one of the company's offices

OpenAI utilized its internal AI models to identify the perpetrator and trace the origins of the hidden device

US: OpenAI said on Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had arrested a former employee in connection with a sophisticated ‌listening device ‌found hidden in ‌one of its offices. The ChatGPT maker had used its internal AI models to identify the individual responsible for planting the ‌device ‌and to trace its ‌origins, it said ‌in an X post. “We referred the matter to the ‌FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work,” OpenAI said.